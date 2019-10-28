|
|
ZION
VILMA (nee Skversky)
on October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan; Loving mother of Robert (Joan) Zion, Marci (Glen) Feller and Terri (Anthony) DiVentura; Devoted grandmother of Haley, Allison (Ben), Kyle, Marc and Samantha. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 1:15 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH CHAPEL, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to American or Breastcancer.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019