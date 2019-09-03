|
|
SCARAMUZZA
VINCENT A. JR.
74, of Williamstown, NJ passed on August 31. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Scaramuzza (nee Haworth), loving father of Lori Rivera (Marcial), and loving Poppop of Lucas and Lia. Vincent was a proud Vietnam Era United States Air Force veteran. Visitation Thursday, September 5, from 10-11 AM, followed by his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at BECK-GIVNISH OF LEVITTOWN, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, Pa 19055; Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's name to either the via their website cancer.org/donate, or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars vfw.org/donate.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019