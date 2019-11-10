|
|
McGINNIS
VINCENT "MICK" B.
Age 70, of West Chester PA, on November 4, 2019 from heart complications. Beloved husband of Melissa (nee Delmonico); proud father of Kara Pilote (Taylor) and Vincent Sean; pop-pop of Carter Vincent. Dear brother of Marguerite Aleardi (Joe), Maureen Roman (Al), Kevin, Denise, Dennis (Karen). Adored by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors, business partners, rugby team-mates, and friends. Prede-ceased by parents Vincent and Marguerite (nee Maguire) McGinnis of Broomall. Mick was a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School '67 and Princeton University '71, where he excelled in academics and football. For years he played rugby with a great group of guys from Philly-Whitemarsh. Professionally, Mick organized a group in the furniture business to work together as Choice Seating Galleries, selling custom furniture; 37 stores spanned Boston to Richmond along with a factory. The members enjoyed much fun at furniture markets and outings, and together they were honored as a top 100 furniture group in the nation. Mick was always moving forward, never backward. He never turned down an invitation for an adventure and was always up for new experiences. He enjoyed driving his boat at the shore, skiing, biking, dancing, and live music. He was a longtime Eagles Season ticket holder and Philly sports fan. A world traveler, he planned many amazing ski trips, cruise stops, and adventures with family and friends. Most importantly, Mick always enjoyed a toast with those he loved. A Prayer Service will be held at 12 P.M., Nov. 16, at Sts. Simon and Jude, West Chester.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019