CARCHIDI
VINCENT
90, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. He was a devoted husband to his late wife of 66 years, Grace (nee Lipari) . He is survived by his three sons, Nicholas, Vincent (Donna), and Kenneth (Dana), brother Nicholas, and his grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, William, Megan, and Vincent. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on TUESDAY Morning from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Interment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019