Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
10th and Bigler Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT CARCHIDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT CARCHIDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT CARCHIDI Notice
CARCHIDI
VINCENT
90, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. He was a devoted husband to his late wife of 66 years, Grace (nee Lipari) . He is survived by his three sons, Nicholas, Vincent (Donna), and Kenneth (Dana), brother Nicholas, and his grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, William, Megan, and Vincent. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on TUESDAY Morning from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Interment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill NJ.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -