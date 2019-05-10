|
AMOROSI
VINCENT J.
Age 90, passed away on May 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor. Dear son of the late Vincent Amorosi and the late Carmela Amorosi (nee DiSipio); beloved husband of the late Angeline (nee Ciardullo); loving father of Vincent (Susan) Amorosi, and the late Lorraine Amorosi and Camille Farina; dear brother of Barbara (Vincent) DiTullio, and the late Rose (Joseph) Saraceno, Joseph and Philip Amorosi; beloved grandfather of Angel, Rachel, Amanda, and Melinda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9 A.M., and Funeral Mass, at 10 A.M., at St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Hunting-don Pike, Meadowbrook PA 19046. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019