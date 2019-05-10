Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT AMOROSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT J. AMOROSI

Notice Condolences Flowers

VINCENT J. AMOROSI Notice
AMOROSI
VINCENT J.
Age 90, passed away on May 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor. Dear son of the late Vincent Amorosi and the late Carmela Amorosi (nee DiSipio); beloved husband of the late Angeline (nee Ciardullo); loving father of Vincent (Susan) Amorosi, and the late Lorraine Amorosi and Camille Farina; dear brother of Barbara (Vincent) DiTullio, and the late Rose (Joseph) Saraceno, Joseph and Philip Amorosi; beloved grandfather of Angel, Rachel, Amanda, and Melinda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9 A.M., and Funeral Mass, at 10 A.M., at St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Hunting-don Pike, Meadowbrook PA 19046. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now