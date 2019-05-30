Home

Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Parish of Sacred Heart
260 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ
CAMPBELL
VINCENT J.
Age 89, of Clementon. On May 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Eleanor Marie (nee Lori) Campbell. Survived by children Sharon (Jerry) Campbell of Orange Beach, AL, Michael (Bonnie) Campbell of Scarborough, ME, Jeff (Helen) Campbell of Mt. Laurel, Robert (Fran) Campbell of Waterford, 8 grand-children, 4 great grandchildren and sister Catherine (the late James) Barlow of Atco. Vincent was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. He was employed for many years as a Machinist at Garvy & Son in Winslow Twp., NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Sunday afternoon 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at THE ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a Viewing on Monday morning 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 A.M. at the Parish of Sacred Heart, 260 High St., Mt. Holly, NJ 08060. Cremation and interment will be held privately. Share memories at

OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
