IMBRENDA
VINCENT J., SR. "JIMMY"
On March 19, 2019. Owner of Phil's Appliances for over 60 years. Beloved husband of Josephine "Cookie" (nee Polito). Devoted father of Vincent Jr. (Suzanne), Susie, Philip (Donna) and the late Michael Imbrenda. Dear brother of Anne, Jerry, Rose, the late Philip, the late Frank, the late John and the late Louise Imbrenda. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Viewing and Funeral Sat., 7:45 A.M., at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Church of St. Monica. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019