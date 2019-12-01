Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
95 yrs.old, peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, of Flourtown. Vincent served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater and is retired from the Budd Co. Husband of the late Eleanor (nee Rinaldi) Nocito. Loving and devoted father of Pamela (David) Satterfield. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey and Brian Satterfield; brother of Irene Schoener and John Nocita; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128 and on Wednesday in CHURCH 9:00 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. in St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethle-hem Pike, Flourtown, Pa. 19031. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In Lieu of Flowers. Please send donations in Vincent's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., PO Box 26086, Phila., 19128.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
