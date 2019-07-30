Home

Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3050 Walton Road
Plymouth Meetin, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3050 Walton Road
Plymouth Meeting, PA
VINCENT M. DiLISIO Notice
DiLISIO
VINCENT M.
Age 89, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on July 29, 2019; dear son of the late Salvatore and the late Teresa (nee Viglianese); beloved husband of the late Elise (nee: Richardson); dear brother of Frank "Bickie" (Angie) DiLisio, Salvatore Jr. (Connie) DiLisio, and Annamarie (late Harry) Mierson; step-father of William, James, and Michael Moulton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M., at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
