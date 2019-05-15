Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Veterans Cemetery
Newtown, PA
VINCENT R. KANE Sr.

VINCENT R. KANE Sr. Notice
KANE
VINCENT R., SR.
On May 11, 2019, of Drexel Hill PA, formerly of Centralia, PA and Overbrook, PA. A World War II Veteran, Paratrooper, Ex-POW participated in the invasion of France and Holland, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Europen Combat Medal and a POW Medical Recipient. Beloved husband of 65 years, to Kathleen Elizabeth (nee McCabe) Kane. Loving father of Mary Kate Kane, Michael J. (Alicia) Kane, Monica (the late John) McLaverty, Sarah M. (Stephan) Kane-Lewis, Vincent R. (Sue) Kane, Jr., Theresa F. (Brian) Kane-Mackenzie, James Kane, and Joseph W. Kane. Brother of Theresa Kane, and predeceased by William (Stella) Kane, Rev. Thomas Kane, Harold (Helen), Margaret, James (Mary) Kane, Mary (James) Gillespie, Joseph (Angie), Sr. Marita Michael, IHM., John, Dorothy (Arthur) Oster, Fr. Bernard Ignatius, OSB, his twin brother Raymond (Peggy), and Francis (Bettyann) Kane. Also survived by his 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 P.M., and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10 A.M., in St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026. Interment will take place Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 2:30 P.M., in Washington Crossing National Veterans Cemetery in Newtown PA. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mr. Kane's name to Veterans Fund for Homeless and Hospice Services, c/o Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington DE19805, www.pay.gov/public/form/start/48119268 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com from May 15 to May 16, 2019
