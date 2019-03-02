|
|
STANGO
VINCENT R. JR.
Passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Iezzi); loving father of Andrea; dear brother of Valerie (Paul) DeBianchi and Janet (Glenn) DeLoach; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on MONDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Rita of Cascia Church.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 2, 2019