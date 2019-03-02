Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
1166 S. Broad St.
Phila., PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
1166 S. Broad St.
Phila., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT STANGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT R. STANGO Jr.


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
VINCENT R. STANGO Jr. Notice
STANGO
VINCENT R. JR.
Passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Iezzi); loving father of Andrea; dear brother of Valerie (Paul) DeBianchi and Janet (Glenn) DeLoach; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on MONDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Rita of Cascia Church.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now