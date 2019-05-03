Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
VINCENT T. SPINELLI

VINCENT T. SPINELLI Notice
SPINELLI
VINCENT T.
May 2, 2019, age 81, of Manayunk. Father of Vincent (Rhonda) Spinelli and Debe Spinelli. Grandfather of Nicholas and Gianna Spinelli; Brittany Howard and Samantha Gottloeb and the late Vincent and Trisha Spinelli. Brother of Raffelina Gaughan, Dolores Wilson and the late Anna Rullo, Rosemarie Sokorai, Anthony and Michael Spinelli. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Tuesday 9 to 9:30 A.M. THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Mass Tues. 10 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Int. Westminster Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080.

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
