|
|
VINCIGUERRA
VINCENZA (nee Galuzzo)
On November 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Anthony. Beloved mother of Betty Ann (Pat) Lanzilotta, Lisa (Arthur) Marcantonio, and the late Vito Vinciguerra. Mom-mom of Jeffrey, Michael, Ashley, Tiffany, and Demi. Gigi of Drew, Danny, Ryli, Dylan, and Reese. Sister of Concetta. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019