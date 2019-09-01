Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
VIOLA PRELLE
VIOLA L. (Ditizio) PRELLE

VIOLA L. (Ditizio) PRELLE Notice
PRELLE
VIOLA L. (nee Ditizio)
Passed away August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Albert (the late JoAnn), Robert (Annette), David (Donna), Victoria Knight (David), and William. Dear grandmom of Gwen, Andrew, Laura, and Robert; great-grandmom of Jacob. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday 9:00 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Susan G. Komen, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
