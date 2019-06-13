|
|
DEMPSEY
VIOLA "SCOTTIE" M.
68, passed at home on June 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on May 7, 1951 to the late Daniel and Dorothy (Eshleman) Ramsey. She was an elementary school teacher in Lower Bucks County for 38 years. She was an avid supporter of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 48 years. Survived by siblings Robert Ramsey (Noreen) and Donna Ramsey (Vickie); nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews. All are invited to a viewing on Sat. June 15 from 12 - 2 P.M., and a service at 2 P.M., both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment to follow. She was a loyal supporter of Philadelphia sports and would like you to wear team apparel to the services. In lieu of flowers donations to the Harmony Foundation Inter-national (in Viola's name) at harmonyfoundation.org or 110 Seventh Ave N., Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37203.
KirkandNiceInc.com
Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019