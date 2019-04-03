|
|
HOPPE
VIOLA M. ( nee Holloway )
On March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry W., Sr. Devoted mother of Harry W. Jr. (Alice) and Ruthann Hoppe. Grandmom of Benjamin. Dear sister of Frank and Albert. Predeceased by one sister and 3 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Thursday at 12 Noon, in THE McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown., where her viewing will begin at 11 A.M. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019