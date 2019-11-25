|
|
SMOLARSKI
VIOLA (nee Gomez)
Nov. 22, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late Henry S. Devoted mother of Tina Harris (Philip), Melissa Brown (John), Henry S., Jr. and Stacie Craig (Sean). Loving grandmother of Nancie, Kara, Jonathan, Alexandra and Jordan, 2 great grandchildren Nicolette and Tessa; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass St. Stanislaus Church 11 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019