Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
VIOLET S. (D'Antonio) O'DONNELL

VIOLET S. (D'Antonio) O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL
VIOLET S. (Nee D'Antonio)


Age 95, of Malvern PA, on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Loving mother of Violet S. Quattrochi (Mario), Eugene D. O'Donnell (the late Andrea) and the late William J. O'Donnell, Jr. Dear sister of the late Rinaldo, Joseph, Henry, Anthony and Albert D'Antonio, Eleanor Ercole and Helen Marcellus. Also survived by her 7 grand-children and 13 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, March 5th from 10-10:50 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Inter-ment Calvary Cemetery. Arrs:
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 366 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 610-989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
