O'DONNELL
VIOLET S. (Nee D'Antonio)
Age 95, of Malvern PA, on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Loving mother of Violet S. Quattrochi (Mario), Eugene D. O'Donnell (the late Andrea) and the late William J. O'Donnell, Jr. Dear sister of the late Rinaldo, Joseph, Henry, Anthony and Albert D'Antonio, Eleanor Ercole and Helen Marcellus. Also survived by her 7 grand-children and 13 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, March 5th from 10-10:50 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Inter-ment Calvary Cemetery. Arrs:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019