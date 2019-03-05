Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foley Funeral Home
1132 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
215-342-7380
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BONAWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (Ford) BONAWITZ

Notice Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA (Ford) BONAWITZ Notice
BONAWITZ
VIRGINIA (nee Ford)
On March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aaron. Cherished mother of Patricia Mondschein (Karl), Gerald (Louise), Kevin (Barbara), Theresa and the late Thomas (Eileen). Dear grand-mother of 11; loving great grandmother of 3. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Friday 9 A.M., from THE FRANCIS X. FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 1132 Cottman Ave. (cor. Tabor Rd.), Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M., Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd., Cheltenham. Viewing Thursday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. Donations in Virginia's memory to Presenta-tion B.V.M. Scholarship Fund, Attn: Father Harrison.

Condolences may be left at:
www.foleyfuneralhome.org

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now