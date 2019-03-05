|
BONAWITZ
VIRGINIA (nee Ford)
On March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aaron. Cherished mother of Patricia Mondschein (Karl), Gerald (Louise), Kevin (Barbara), Theresa and the late Thomas (Eileen). Dear grand-mother of 11; loving great grandmother of 3. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Friday 9 A.M., from THE FRANCIS X. FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 1132 Cottman Ave. (cor. Tabor Rd.), Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M., Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd., Cheltenham. Viewing Thursday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. Donations in Virginia's memory to Presenta-tion B.V.M. Scholarship Fund, Attn: Father Harrison.
Condolences may be left at:
www.foleyfuneralhome.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019