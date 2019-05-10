Home

Bruce R Hawkins Funeral Home
6828 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 549-9910
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
21st & Ellsworth St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
21st & Ellsworth St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
On Mon., April 29, 2019. Leaves cherished memories to daughter, Denise; sons, James (Bernice), John Jr., Ronald (Cynthia), and Dwayne Sr. (Kapheshia); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Viewing 1 - 2 P.M. Service 2:00 P.M., Sat., May. 11th at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 21st & Ellsworth St., Phila., PA 19146. Int. Indiantwn Gap Nat'l Cem. Arr. BRUCE R. HAWKINS F.H.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
