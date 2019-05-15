|
COLAPRETE
VIRGINIA E. (nee Carrozza)
Age 90, of Mt. Laurel on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Steven of Cherry Hill and Kim Virginia (Chavi) Hohm of Seattle, WA. Loving grand-mother of Nicholas and Ari. Dear sister of Joseph (Sandra) Carrozza of Mt. Laurel and Michael (Mary Jane) Carrozza of Ambler, PA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00-9:00 P.M. and Friday 8:30-9:30 A.M. at MURRAY-PARADEE FUNERAL HOME, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill, followed by a 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at the Catholic Church of St. Mary's, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to the , 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences with the family please visit
www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published on Philly.com on May 15, 2019