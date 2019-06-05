|
|
MACHADO
VIRGINIA G. (nee Knox)
On June 3, 2019, of Chestnut Hill. Survived by her husband, Dr. Diamantino Machado; her daughter, Camilla Okamoto (Eugene); her son, Joao; her loving grandchildren; her brother, Samuel Joseph Knox, Jr., and her sister, Elizabeth Mitchell. Relatives and friends may call at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Saturday, June 8th, at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019