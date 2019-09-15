Home

VIRGINIA JANE (Butts) CRYER

Age 92, formerly of Wallingford, died September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Cryer. Survived by her daughters Alison Zacharkiw (Peter) and Nancy Mather (Christopher) and son Lawrence (Randie), 5 grand-children and one great-grandson. Prede-ceased by her brother Philip Butts and grandson John Mather. A celebration of Ginny's life will be held on October 18th at 1:30 at Freedom Village, 15 Freedom Blvd, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to The Freedom Village Brandywine Scholarship Fund at 15 Freedom Blvd.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
