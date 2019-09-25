Home

Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
600 Hamilton St.
Norristown, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
600 Hamilton St.
Norristown, PA
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA KOESTERER
VIRGINIA "GINNY" (Keegan) KOESTERER

VIRGINIA "GINNY" (Keegan) KOESTERER Notice
KOESTERER
VIRGINIA "GINNY" (Keegan)


passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Ginny was a resident of King of Prussia, PA since 1965. She earned a Master's Degree in social work and history from Nazareth College in Rochester, NY. Ginny began her career as a Social Worker for Catholic Charities in Rochester and Syracuse, NY. She was a homemaker for 6 years and then began work as a Special Education Teacher for the Upper Merion Area School District. She worked in a number of grade schools throughout the district, retiring from the high school in 2000.
Born in Rochester, NY, she was the only child of the late George J. and Mabel (Longmore) Keegan, and the wife of the late Martin (Marty) G. Koesterer. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Daniel Keegan Koesterer and Mike Keegan (Nina) Koesterer; 2 daughters, Colleen (Todd) Hallinger and Deirdre (Erin Shaw) Otto; and 2 grandsons, Jordan Koesterer and Joshua Hallinger. Also surviving are lifelong family friends, Lori (Dan) Coll and children, Mark and Maria, and Karen (Paul) Copeland and children, Justin (Kari) Copeland and Sarah (Richard) Hall.
As an only child, her children were her life. Her favorite role was as Grandma to Josh and Jordan. Josh was her only grandchild for 13 years. In 2010, Ginny welcomed a 2nd grandson, Jordan. During her last few painful months, Jordan brought her great joy and always made her laugh. The family thanks Mom's hairstylist of 51 years, Martha Bale, who came to the house every Thursday to do Mom's hair while she was homebound with pain.
Viewings: THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. and on Saturday morning, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. Ginny was a loyal customer of Plaza Flowers, her favorite florist. Donations in Ginny's name may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Nazareth University, or AAUW.

Condolences to the family at https://www.bacchifh.com/;.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
