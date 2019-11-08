|
MULLIGAN
VIRGINIA LEA (née Claiborne)
Died on November 1st, 2019, All Saints Day, at her residence at Waverly Heights, Gladwyne, PA, in peace and in grace. Beloved wife of the late John Durand Mulligan. Loving mother of Ahna and Richard. She is survived by her children and her grandchildren, Noah, Liam and Luella. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 11 A.M., at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers, PO Box 326, Cherry Valley NY 13320, or
rescuedogsrescuesoldiers.org/donate
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019