|
|
WEISBACK
VIRGINIA MAE (nee Nolan)
On July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; beloved mother of Virginia Sabo, Susan Wertz, Thomas Weisback, Linda (Stanley) Foster and the late Michael Weisback; dearest grandmom of 9 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 8-9:40 A.M. at the MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial SS: Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019