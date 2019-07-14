|
|
RIFKIN
VIRGINIA "JEAN" (nee Vesho)
On July 12, 2019, age 85. Devoted and loving wife of the late Alvin. Loving mother of Alvin T. and Ruth Rifkin, Esq. Dearest sister of John Vesho, Barbara Vesho, Helen Banushi, Mary Ann Clark and the late Doni and James Vesho. She was also pre-deceased by her loving companion Pauly. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday 9 to 10 A.M. at SS Peter and Paul Albanian Orthodox Church, 9230 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Church Service will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Forest Hills Cemetery.
www.galzeranofh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019