Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA RIFKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA "JEAN" (Vesho) RIFKIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA "JEAN" (Vesho) RIFKIN Notice
RIFKIN
VIRGINIA "JEAN" (nee Vesho)
On July 12, 2019, age 85. Devoted and loving wife of the late Alvin. Loving mother of Alvin T. and Ruth Rifkin, Esq. Dearest sister of John Vesho, Barbara Vesho, Helen Banushi, Mary Ann Clark and the late Doni and James Vesho. She was also pre-deceased by her loving companion Pauly. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday 9 to 10 A.M. at SS Peter and Paul Albanian Orthodox Church, 9230 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Church Service will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Forest Hills Cemetery.

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.