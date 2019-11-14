|
|
CASIELLO
VITO J.
On Nov. 13, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 92. Husband of the late Marianne (nee Pantalone), devoted father of Stephen (Roseanne) and Lisa Casiello (Jim Obermeier), grandfather of Christine, Stephen, T-John, Gregory and Kimberly. Funeral Mass Monday Nov. 18, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019