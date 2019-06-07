|
|
VITULLO
DOMENICK, ESQ.
Passed on June 5, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Barbara (nee Greene). Loving brother of Ida (Albert Minissa) Vitullo, Anthony (late Corita) Vitullo, the late Dionino Vitullo, late baby Ida, the late Yolanda V. Lentine, the late John Vitullo, and the late Joseph Vitullo. Brother-in-law of Kathy Anne Vitullo. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. at Old St. Mary's Church, 252 S. 4th St., Phila. PA 19106. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Old St. Mary's Church.
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019