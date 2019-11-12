|
|
BENZ
VIVIAN B.
100, on Nov. 10, 2019, formerly of Philadelphia and Fairless Hills. Loving mother of Janice Benz (Clare), Jacqueline Iatesta (Kenneth), Marilyn Benz. Grandmother of Adam Iatesta and Amy Ruch; great grandmother of Ethan and Cole Ruch. Viewing, Fri. Nov. 15, 2019, 11 A.M. to 12 P.M., JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Service 12 P.M. Int. Sunset Mem. Park, Feasterville. Memorial contributions to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 140 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019