James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
VIVIAN BENZ
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
VIVIAN B. BENZ Notice
BENZ
VIVIAN B.


100, on Nov. 10, 2019, formerly of Philadelphia and Fairless Hills. Loving mother of Janice Benz (Clare), Jacqueline Iatesta (Kenneth), Marilyn Benz. Grandmother of Adam Iatesta and Amy Ruch; great grandmother of Ethan and Cole Ruch. Viewing, Fri. Nov. 15, 2019, 11 A.M. to 12 P.M., JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Service 12 P.M. Int. Sunset Mem. Park, Feasterville. Memorial contributions to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 140 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills.

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019
