SOMERVILLE
VIVIAN JEAN (nee Lanzoni)
March 18, 2019, of Radnor, PA. Beloved wife of John A. Somerville, Jr. Devoted mother of John A. Lanzoni, III. (Hildy), Megan E. Fredrick (Jason) and Laura Strehl (Robert). Loving grandmother of Zachary and Ellie Fredrick, Nicole Somerville and Vivian Strehl. Dear daughter of Ford Lanzoni and the late Virginia Lanzoni (nee Nash). Sister of James Lanzoni, Michael Lanzoni, Thomas Lanzoni, Diane Nadeau and the late Ford Lanzoni. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 6 - 8 P.M. on Fri. March 22nd at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. or on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church (Univ. Campus), Lancaster Ave., Villanova, PA with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Hospital, 233 S. 10th St., Phila. PA 19107 or to No Kid Hungry – Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore MD 21275-5475.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019