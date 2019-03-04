|
BRUCKMAN
VIVIENNE (nee Melnick)
March 3, 2019, of Tuckahoe, NY; Wife of George Bruckman; Mother of Dr. Charles Korman (Rachel), Martin Korman (Elizabeth) and Paula Korman; Step-Mother of David Bruckman (Dena), Avrom Bruckman and Rina Jureller (Arthur); Grandmother of Jonathan (Alexandra), Samuel Aaron, Hayley and Samuel Jack; Step-Grandmother of Ilana, Talia, Bella, Chloe, Seth and Naomi; Great Grandmother of Miriam. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 12:00 noon Har Nebo Cem., Oxford Ave., Phila. The family will return to The Korman residence in Lafayette Hill, PA and respectfully request contributions in lieu of flowers be made to The Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019