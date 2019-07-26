|
ADDIS
DR. TODD, VMD
85, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home, Fox Hill in Elverson PA, surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Hampton Crane Addis, and children Todd, Ann, Beth and 6 grandchildren. "Doc" was born in Norristown, graduate of Collegeville-Trappe High School, Ursinus College, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, class of '59. Doc served in the Army Veterinary Corps '59-'61, stationed at Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex. He practiced in Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties for 30 years. Doc was master and huntsman of Warwick Village Hounds and an advocate for the Penn-Marydel Hound, sharing them with many hunts. Doc was co-founder of Friends of the PMD, co-founder of Chester County Foxhunters Association. He authored 2 books: A Backward Glance, his memoirs and Our Penn-Marydel Hound, A Historical Anthology.
Visitation August 3, 2019 at 10 A.M., Memorial Service at 11 A.m. at Old Saint Mary's Church, 161 Warwick Road, Elverson, PA with a reception following at Fox Hill. All arrangements being handled by THE SHALKOP, GRACE & STRUNK FUNERAL HOME.
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019