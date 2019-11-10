|
BREDER
W. DONALD
Born September 18, 1929 was always prepared and planning ahead. Don wrote the following before his health declined.
W. Donald Breder of Dresher PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away at the age of 90 years old on October 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Cherry nee Ruttle, father of Gary W. (Susan), David W., Tobias D. (Violet), Linda Guerrieri Condon (William), Bruce A. (Allison) and pre-deceased by his daughter Susan Leslie.
Don was the grandfather of (Christopher) Drew Breder, Melissa Valesky (Bob), Kelseanne Breder, Eliza Breder, Preston Breder, Madison Breder, Krista Guerrieri, Dana Guerrieri, Rachel Guerrieri Wolf (Joshua), Tyler Breder, Evan Breder, and Tucker Breder. And, the great-grandfather of Emily and Ryan Valesky. Additionally, is survived by his sister, Doris M. Gardner (nee Breder)
Don graduated from Woodbury High School in Woodbury, NJ at age 16 and immediately matriculated into what is now Drexel University earning a BS in Electrical Engineering and later an MBA. He was captain of the varsity basketball team and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
After a brief stint with IBM, he joined a local company by the name of ITE Circuit Breaker when he learned they were hiring young engineers for their management training program. He held numerous management positions with the company and its successor company, Brown Boveri Electric, culminating his career as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Swiss owned company on May 17, 1983. Don was a member of the NEMA Power Equipment Group. He was proud of leading a turnaround at the Chalfont, PA switchgear plant and the circuit breaker plants that moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina. Don retired early from Brown Boveri and joined his old ITE friend, John Sedlaceic in his company, Challenger. Don was Vice President of Operations.
While in college, Don met his wife when he was crewing in sailboat races at the New Jersey seashore. Don and wife Margie raced in the Comet Class Regattas in South Jersey during their early years of marriage. As children came along, they became expert sailors in the Sunfish, Laser, Moth, and Comet Classes. Vacations were sailing adventures in areas such as Cape Cod, Boston, Plymouth, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Chesapeake, Florida, and Virgin Islands. He was a member of the US Power Squadron achieving the rank of Navigator and taught Celestial Navigation. (Continued)
