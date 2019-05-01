DUCKWORTH

W. JOSEPH "JOE"

70, on Thursday, April, 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Philadel-phia to Joseph C. and Wanda (Roskowski) Duckworth. Prede-ceased by his beloved wife of 37 years, Loretta (Ciocco) Duckworth. Survived by his children Sheara Ginsberg Graber (Erik), Jason Duckworth (Angela), David Ginsberg (Nicole) and Christopher Duckworth (Jessicah). Adoring grandfather to Amanda Duckworth, Ethan Graber, Lucy Duckworth, Talitha Duckworth, Alex Graber, Cana Duckworth, Julia Ginsberg, Samuel Ginsberg, Seth Graber, and Naaman Duckworth. Also survived by dear brother Kenneth Duckworth (Kelly). His sister Susan Marlotte pre-deceased him.

Joe loved to bring people together. Joe with his wife Loretta regularly hosted grand gatherings of family and friends, travelled the world with children and grand-children, and savored Phillies baseball, Michigan football, and countless Bob Dylan concerts with brother Ken and many close friends.

Joe was a nationally renowned community developer , honored as National Builder of the Year in 1922 while CEO of REALEN Homes and portrayed in Witold Rybczynski's 2008 book Last Harvest. As chair of the Chester County Planning Commission, Joe advanced the idea that concentrating growth in the most appropriate locations was the best strategy for preserving open space and quality of life. Joe co-founded Arcadia Land Company, an award-winning developer of walkable communities, and served on the board of conservancy Natural Lands. Joe was also passionate about the freedoms protected by the United States Constitution and served for twenty years on the board of the National Constit-ution Center. Joe earned a BS from Carnegie-Mellon University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The family offers their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Kindred South Philadelphia Hospital, as well as Joe's personal care assistant, Winnie Ottey-Rowe.

In Joe's honor, a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5 P.M. at the National Constitution Center, 25 Arch Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the National Constitution Center.



