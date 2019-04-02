Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
W. ROBERT ROWLAND Notice
ROWLAND
W. ROBERT
On March 31, 2019, age 88 years, of Lansdale and formerly of Ambler and Glenside. Beloved husband of Audrey M. (nee Milne). Loving father of William Scott (Angela) and Robert Glenn. Also survived by 6 grand-sons; Chris, Alex, Nick, Stephen, Dillon and Liam.
Funeral Service 11:30 A.M., Monday, April 8, 2019, at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.), North Wales PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Home Monday after 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
