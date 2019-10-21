|
BUCHHOLZ
WALTER A. "DEACON"
Passed away October 16, 2019,
at the age of 100. Walter was an Army Air Corp Veteran of WWII. After being honorably discharged, Walter served another 25 years in the reserves. Being in the military was very important to Walter as he attended as many of his Army reunions with the 801st Aviation Engineers. Walter was also a former member of St. Katherine Of Siena Seniors Primrose Club. Walter had a true love for life. As much as he could, he'd take daily bus trips to such places as West Point, Atlantic City and many trips to New York to see shows. Beloved husband of the late Eve (nee Giel). Devoted father of Walter J., Elizabeth M, and the late John G. Also survived by his granddaughter Heather Krajnikovich and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA followed by his Service 11:00 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cem.
