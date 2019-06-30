REIMANN

WALTER ALBERT

Age 88 of Shannondell, Audubon, PA passed away suddenly on June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Jean A. Reimann, who recently passed on April 12, 2019. Predeceased by his brother Herbert Curt Reimann. Walter is survived by his daughters Heidi McKenna (Peter) and Heather Trower (Paul) and his grandchildren Liam and Courtney.

Walter was born on Sep. 5, 1930 and raised in Rockledge, PA where he attended Lower Moreland High School. After high school Walter attended Wesley Junior College in Dover, DE and later graduated in 1952 from Gettysburg College with a BA in Economics. At Gettysburg College, Walter was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Walter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended the University of Hartford in Connecticut to obtain his BS in Mechanical Engineering and received his MBA in Industrial Management from Drexel University.

Walter spent his entire career in engineering and manufacturing operations, initially as a designer for Pratt and Whitney, then as an Operations Manager at Scott Paper and as a Director of Manufacturing at West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. In 1983 Walter joined The Fredericks Company, a small manufacturer of precision glass components as the company's President.

With Walter at the helm, The Fredericks Company transitioned from a declining defense supplier to a successful manu-facturer of products for the civilian market. In 1995, at the age of 65 when most retire, Walter purchased The Fredericks Company and fulfilled his life-long dream of owning his own business. His success as an accomplished manufacturing business owner was recognized in 1999 when the company was awarded "Outstanding Small Business Manufacturer of the Year" by the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

Always involved with the community, Walter worked on the board of the Lower More-land Business Association, volunteered as Section Chair-person for the United Way, served on the East Whiteland Township Planning Commission and as the Alumni Director for Wesley College. Walter was also Chairman of the Board for the Mid-Atlantic Employers' Association, a non-profit providing human resource services for small to mid-sized companies in the Philadelphia region.

Walter was a deeply loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather raising his family in Malvern, PA. He loved being outside, playing tennis, and especially gardening and caring for his lawn. He will always be remembered for his respectful attitude toward everyone he worked with or met, in addition to his quick wit and sense of humor. His endearing generosity and compassion led him to always help others.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's Memorial Service on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Celebration of Walter's life will continue after the service with a luncheon at St. David's Golf Club, 845 Radnor Street Rd, Wayne, PA, all family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to at www.michaeljfox.org. www.maugergivnish.com





Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019