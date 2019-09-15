|
GRIFFIN
WALTER J.
Sept. 13 ,2019. Beloved husband of Marcia L. (nee Fajt) and father of Christopher D., James P. (Elizabeth A) and Mary Beth Griffin; one grandson Graham P. Griffin; brother of James Griffin, Jeanne Cunningham, Carol Logue and the late David Griffin; also survived by 4 nieces and one grand niece. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. 9:30 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal Pa 19046 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Devel-opmental Enterprises Corp., 333 East Airy St., Norristown, PA 19401 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019