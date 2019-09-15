Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd
Rydal, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd.
Rydal, PA
Sept. 13 ,2019. Beloved husband of Marcia L. (nee Fajt) and father of Christopher D., James P. (Elizabeth A) and Mary Beth Griffin; one grandson Graham P. Griffin; brother of James Griffin, Jeanne Cunningham, Carol Logue and the late David Griffin; also survived by 4 nieces and one grand niece. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. 9:30 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal Pa 19046 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Devel-opmental Enterprises Corp., 333 East Airy St., Norristown, PA 19401 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
