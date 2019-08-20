|
NIEDOSIK
WALTER J.
On August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia A. (nee Pawlowski). Loving father of Walter J. Jr. (Lisa) and David M. Also sadly missed by his grandhchildren Timothy, Amanda, Pamela and Danielle Niedosik and John and Elizabeth Fox and his great grandson Liam. Dear brother of Lorraine Kopreski. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday beginning at 8:30 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Bartholomew's Church. Burial will take place at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's name to Autism New Jersey www.autismnj.org would be appreciated by his family.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019