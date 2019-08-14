Home

Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
WALTER DENDALL
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
WALTER M. DENDALL


1939 - 2019
WALTER M. DENDALL Notice
DENDALL
WALTER M.
Age 80, August 12, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Kimberly Riley (Joe). Poppy of Kristin Petrahl (Tim Gerstley). He will be sadly missed by Joe (Anne), Chrissy, Jessica, Jasmine, Dayna, Alexis, Veronica, Joey, and Nicholas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday morning, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517, would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
