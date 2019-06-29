|
|
MCENTEE
WALTER PAUL JR.
Age 84, June 15, 2019, born in Phila., PA. Predeceased by his parents, Walter Paul McEntee, Sr. and Marie Teresa McEntee (Wilkins); his siblings, James and Joan; his son, Walter Paul, III and grandson, Kevin. Survived by his sisters, Marie Linardo, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Margaret McEntee and Clare Marshall (Gary), his former spouse of 35 years Margaret Catherine (Peg) McEntee (nee Mullin), his children John William McEntee, Michael Kevin McEntee (Katiusca), Joanne McEntee Miller, Richard Anthony McEntee, Joseph Patrick McEntee, and Marie Theresa McEntee, his grand-children Anne, Erin, Colleen, Kela, Julie, Ellen, Gwen, Sean, and Melissa and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by his companion of 31 years, Marion Forr, her daughters Arlene Gerhart (Ken) and Jacqueline Forr (Michael Jones), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Int. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
Published on Philly.com on June 29, 2019