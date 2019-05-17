|
|
UTTER
WALTER R. "The Mayor"
Age 82, May 16, 2019. A man of
courage, integrity, gen-erosity, and always loving and caring to his family and friends. "Connoisseur" of his yard. Former President of Aero-Missile and Accent Packaging. Married to the "lovely Margaret" (née Durkin) for 54 years. He is also survived by his daughters Michele Veneziale (Dominic), Denise Utter-McKnight; 3 grandchildren, Dominic, Avery, and Ray "Rocket". Brother of Arlene Dowling, Bob Veach; nephews Ken, Scott and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday morning, 9-11 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019