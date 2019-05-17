Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
WALTER UTTER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER UTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER R. "The Mayor" UTTER

Notice Condolences Flowers

WALTER R. "The Mayor" UTTER Notice
UTTER
WALTER R. "The Mayor"


Age 82, May 16, 2019. A man of
courage, integrity, gen-erosity, and always loving and caring to his family and friends. "Connoisseur" of his yard. Former President of Aero-Missile and Accent Packaging. Married to the "lovely Margaret" (née Durkin) for 54 years. He is also survived by his daughters Michele Veneziale (Dominic), Denise Utter-McKnight; 3 grandchildren, Dominic, Avery, and Ray "Rocket". Brother of Arlene Dowling, Bob Veach; nephews Ken, Scott and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday morning, 9-11 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now