WALDRON
WALTER R.
On June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances D. (nee Mieczkowski), devoted father of Patricia Deborah Pomeroy (Paul J. Jr.), Constance Carcel (James A.) and Beverly Sacalis Weidemann (Walter "Chip" Weidemann); also survived by 6 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Monday, June 17, 2019, 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to , 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Phila., PA 19144 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019