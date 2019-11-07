Home

SCHALLEUR
WALTER T.


On Nov. 5, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Devoted husband of the late Katharine D. (Barnes); loving father of Maryann C. Schalleur, William J. (Kathleen) Schalleur, Denise S. (the late Stanley) Klein and Walter K. (the late Linda) Schalleur; cherished grand-father of Christopher, Ilona, David, Ashley, and Andrew; great-grandfather of Julia, Ryan, Emily, Bailey, Andi Marie, and Duke.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat., November 9, 2019, 9:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA, and to his Funeral Mass Sat., 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In his memory, contri-butions to , 399 Market St., Phila, PA 19106.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
