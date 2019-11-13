Home

McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
MEIXNER
WALTER WILLIAM III, "Chip"
Nov. 10, 2019, age 69. Survived by his former wife Diane Kiddy of East Falls, his sister Jane von Schilling, his cousin Suzanne Tremblay and several other cousins. Chip grew up in Bergenfield, NJ and after graduating from Villanova University he worked on Wall Street before earning his CPA and joining a Main Line accounting firm. He then served as Controller of numerous companies including Amkor Technology before setting up his own practice.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at St. Maron Church, 10th and Ellsworth Sts., Phila. 19147 at 10 A.M. on Friday Nov. 15th, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave., Phila. 19129. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 215-844-0211
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
