WANDA (Kukowski) BARNES

WANDA (Kukowski) BARNES Notice
BARNES
WANDA (nee Kukowski)


peacefully on March 18, 2019. Wife of the late John, devoted mom of Christine, Jo-Ann, John (Karen) and David (Melissa). Proud Mom-Mom of Nick, Angela, Griffin, Liam, Kristian, Matt, Amanda, and "Bach" of Mason and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on Satur-day March 23rd from 10 - 11:45 A.M., St. Bartholomew's Church (Harbison and Cheltenham Aves.) Funeral Mass will begin at 12 Noon and Interment will be held privately next week in Oakland Cem. Wanda loved her pets and adopted many over the years, so in lieu of flowers please adopt a pet or make a donation to ACCTPHILLY.ORG .
To share your fondest memories of Wanda, please visit:

mccaffertysweeneyfuneralhome.com John Barnes, Supervisor

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019
